Blues' Tage Thompson: Pots first NHL goal
Thompson scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
It looked like Thompson's tally would hold much more significance, as it broke a scoreless tie with 10:30 remaining. While the ensuing flurry of goals ultimately swung the contest the other way, the 2016 first-rounder still got a memory that he'll forever cherish in his sixth NHL game. Thompson's still searching for his first NHL assist.
