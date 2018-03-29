Thompson will not play Friday night against the Golden Knights, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues want to get Scottie Upshall back into the lineup Friday, but the team goes back-to-back to kick off the weekend, so there's a chance that Thompson could give it a go Saturday night against the Coyotes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories