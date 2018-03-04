Blues' Tage Thompson: Seeing little ice time
Thompson has a minus-4 rating while averaging 8:57 of ice time over the last four games.
Whenever Thompson has been recalled this year, the plan has been to get him as much ice time as possible or send him back down to minors where he can develop more. However, after the trade of center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg, Thompson is simply their best option for a middle-six winger, leaving their options slim. Head coach Mike Yeo has been experimenting with the 6-foot-5 skater at center during practices, but he's only taken one draw in game play and isn't trusted yet to quarterback a line. Still, if Thompson stays in the NHL, he'll need more ice time to keep from stunting his growth as a power forward.
