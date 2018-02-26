Thompson was assigned to AHL San Antonio Monday and then recalled later the same day.

The reason for this oh-so-brief trip to the minors was to make Thompson eligible for the AHL playoffs. Right now, though, the 20-year-old prospect is sticking with the Blues. He's currently slated into the wing position on their second line and he's notched six points in 25 games.

