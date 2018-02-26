Thompson was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, and then recalled later in the day.

The reason for this oh-so-brief trip to the minors was to make Thompson eligible for the AHL playoffs. Right now, though, the 20-year-old prospect is sticking with the Blues. He's currently slotted into the wing position on their second line, notching six points through 25 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories