Thompson has been held without a point for five consecutive games.

Even though the 20-year-old hasn't looked great on paper lately, the Blues saw enough in Thompson -- a waiver-exempt player -- to keep him on the NHL roster while waiving Magnus Paajarvi, who has been on the Blues since the 2013-14 season and was claimed by the Senators on Friday. This vote of confidence signals that Thompson could stay on the NHL roster as long as he stays away from rookie mistakes -- something that held him back in the beginning of the season. Thompson has averaged just 13:15 of ice time per game, but he's consistently summoned on the power play, where the Blues hope he can show off his menacing shot.