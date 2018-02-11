Play

Thompson is "dinged up" and unavailable to face the Penguins on Sunday afternoon, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Predators. The rookie has tacked on six points through 24 games, and he's already earned a role on the power play. Look for Chris Thorburn to see more playing time in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories