Blues' Tanner Kaspick: Picks up minor injury
Kaspick sustained a minor upper-body injury that isn't expected to be serious, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
General manager Doug Armstrong told reporters, "If this were a Game 7, he could probably play in it, but it's a Game 3 of preseason." The 20-year-old will almost certainly begin the year with AHL San Antonio, but could earn a call-up at some point if the team finds itself bit by the injury bug.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...