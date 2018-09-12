Kaspick sustained a minor upper-body injury that isn't expected to be serious, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

General manager Doug Armstrong told reporters, "If this were a Game 7, he could probably play in it, but it's a Game 3 of preseason." The 20-year-old will almost certainly begin the year with AHL San Antonio, but could earn a call-up at some point if the team finds itself bit by the injury bug.