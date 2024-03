Lindstein signed a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Lindstein provided four goals and 15 points in 49 games with Brynas IF of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-tier league. The 19-year-old was taken by St. Louis with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Lindstein will probably need to spend time developing with AHL Springfield before eventually getting a shot with the Blues.