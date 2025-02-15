Lindstein has three goals and six points in 35 appearances this season with Brynas IF Gavle of the Swedish Hockey League.

Lindstein has spent parts of three seasons playing in the SHL, which is pretty impressive given that he's still just 20 years old and it's a men's league. The defenseman isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he has done well in terms of scoring when facing players his own age. During the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, Lindstein recorded a combined two goals and 12 points across 14 outings with Team Sweden. He was selected by the Blues with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Lindstein might be an important blueliner for St. Louis in the future, but it's likely he'll first move from the SHL to the AHL as opposed to jumping straight into the NHL after shifting away from European hockey.