Lindstein was selected 29th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Lindstein spent most of this past season playing for Brynas in the SHL, which is no small feat considering he just turned 18 in the middle of the season. He doesn't have much offense in his game. Instead, he's a steady, quiet defender that makes a good first pass and rarely makes mistakes. That's not very sexy, but Lindstein will likely have a long NHL career built around his strong hockey sense and low-risk game.