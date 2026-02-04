Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick were traded to the Blues from the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for Nick Bjugstad.

Bordeleau appeared in games with the Sharks in each of the past four seasons, but he hasn't yet made an appearance at the NHL level this year. Over 35 games with AHL Utica this year, he's posted two goals, six assists, 37 PIM and a minus-13 rating. He'll presumably report to AHL Springfield following the trade.