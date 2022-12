Greiss made 19 saves in relief Saturday after coming into the game in the second period. The Penguins scored once against him and they won, 6-2.

Greiss had won two consecutive starts, but had allowed eight goals in those two games. And 13 goals total in his three games before Saturday. The Blues were awful with Jordan Binnington in net, but better with Greiss. But the whole team has really been struggling of late. Neither goalie is a good option until they find better balance in their game.