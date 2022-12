Greiss made 36 saves during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

Greiss, a former Islander, helped his current squad break a four-game losing streak Tuesday. The 36-year-old netminder turned aside 26 of 27 shots through 40 minutes and withstood a three-goal, third-period rally to improve to 3-3-0. Greiss, who has not allowed fewer than three goals in any of his six starts this season. He's claimed three consecutive decisions, despite surrendering four goals in each outing.