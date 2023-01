Greiss allowed three goals on 39 shots, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday.

Greiss played well Thursday, posting a .923 save percentage, but could not outduel Dan Vladar for the victory. Two goals in the third period ended up being the Achilles heel for Greiss, as St. Louis was unable to overcome a 3-1 deficit. On the season, Greiss has a 5-5-0 record with a 3.23 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The former Red Wing goaltender will continue to back up Jordan Binnington moving forward.