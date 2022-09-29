Greiss is slated to patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Greiss faced just 10 shots in one period of action against the Stars on Monday, stopping all 10. The 36-year-old German could earn a larger share of the netminding duties heading into the season if he continues to perform at peak level during training camp, though Jordan Binnington should have the inside track to the starting job.