Greiss is expected to guard the road goal in Nashville on Thursday.

Jordan Binnington played Wednesday versus the Oilers, so it makes sense that Greiss will get the second half of the back-to-back. In his first start for St. Louis this year, Greiss allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Jets. He'll hope for better goal support Thursday, but the Blues have scored just three times over their last three games.