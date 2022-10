Greiss stopped 36 of 41 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Nashville.

The Predators' final tally was scored into an empty net. The Blues were only down 3-2 heading into the third period, but a Ryan Johansen goal 71 seconds after the break was just the start of a late collapse by St. Louis. Greiss has lost both his starts to begin his Blues tenure, and he's no threat to Jordan Binnington at the top of the depth chart.