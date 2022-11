Greiss made 30 saves during a 5-1 loss to the host Flyers on Tuesday.

Making his first start since Oct. 27, Greiss withstood an 18-shot, first-period barrage but broke down in the middle frame. The 36-year-old netminder yielded three second-period tallies and the Blues failed to mount a serious rally, dropping their eighth-straight outing. Greiss (0-3-0) has yielded five goals during back-to-back starts.