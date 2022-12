Greiss will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jordan Binnington took a 6-4 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Over his last four outings, Greiss has given up 14 goals, and playing against an Islanders team that has won four of its last six games makes for an unfavorable matchup.