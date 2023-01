Greiss will get the starting nod in Minnesota on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss will make his first appearance since coughing up four goals in a loss to Seattle on Dec. 20. The veteran backup is 4-5-0 with a .903 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Three of his four wins on the year have come in road contests despite a 3.69 GAA in those eight appearances.