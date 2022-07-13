Greiss signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Blues on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Greiss appeared in 31 games with the Red Wings last season, going 10-15-1 while posting a sub-par 3.66 GAA and .891 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder should perform better behind a better St. Louis defense in 2022-23, but Jordan Binnington will still undoubtedly get the bulk of the starts for the Blues.
