Greiss allowed two goals on 42 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Greiss put up his best start of the season, limiting the damage to a pair of Connor Mackey tallies. This was the first time Greiss has allowed fewer than three goals in a start this season. He's won four of his last six outings, improving to 4-4-0 with a 3.50 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 10 appearances overall. The Blues are starting to heat up again, and with a back-to-back up next -- Monday in Vancouver and Tuesday in Seattle -- Greiss shouldn't have to wait too long for his next start.