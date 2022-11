Greiss stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Jordan Binnington in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Greiss had it fairly easy in the second half of the game, as the Kings' opted to protect their large lead. The 36-year-old has allowed eight goals on 94 shots across three appearances (two starts) to begin his time with the Blues. Jordan Binnington has turned in a pair of ugly starts in a row, so Greiss may soon get a look as he tries to play out of his own struggles.