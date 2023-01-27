Greiss stopped 20 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Greiss kept the Coyotes off the board for over 30 minutes, but Nick Schmaltz posted a natural hat trick in 9:18 of game time. It was downhill from there, as the Coyotes scored twice more in the third period to send Greiss to his second loss in three outings. He's down to 5-7-0 with a 3.22 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 15 contests this season. Both Greiss and Jordan Binnington have been inconsistent lately, making it tough to trust either of them in fantasy in a matchup versus the Avalanche on Saturday.