Greiss stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Greiss gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but he yielded just one more over the final 40 minutes while the Blues' offense took control. The 37-year-old had lost his last three starts, giving up a combined 15 goals in those games. He's now up to 6-8-0 with a 3.51 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 17 appearances. Greiss will likely be back in a backup role for Saturday's road game versus the Kings.