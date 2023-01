Greiss stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief in the Blues' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

After Jordan Binnington gave up four goals on just seven shots, he was pulled for Greiss in the second period, who stopped all but one on 11 shots. On the season, Greiss has played in 14 games, posting a 5-6-0 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He should continue to serve as the backup goaltender to Binnington moving forward.