Greiss made 35 saves in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Greiss was superb in his first start since Dec. 20, turning aside 35 shots in the winning effort. It's the first shutout of the season for Greiss as he improves to 5-5-0 with a .911 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder won't have a ton of fantasy value while backing up Jordan Binnington, but he's been a steady option when called upon in St. Louis.