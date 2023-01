Greiss is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss is 1-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and a .953 save percentage over his last three games. Overall in 2022-23, he's posted a 5-6-0 record, 3.15 GAA and .912 save percentage through 14 contests. Arizona has won just two of its last 14 games, bringing its record down to 15-28-5.