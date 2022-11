Greiss stopped 47 of 51 shots through overtime in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win against Washington.

Greiss was beaten just once in six shootout rounds. He's 1-3-0 with a 3.76 GAA and .906 save percentage in five games this season. He was in net Thursday because it was the second half of a back-to-back, but Jordan Binnington is getting most of the starts in St. Louis.