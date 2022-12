Greiss will get the home crease against Winnipeg on Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchn reports.

This will be the second straight start for Greiss after he started only five of the Blues' first 27 games. He is 3-3-0 with a 3.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Greiss will face the Jets, who have averaged 3.29 goals per game this season.