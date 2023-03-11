Greiss was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will get the road start in Columbus, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues play back-to-back games this weekend, so Greiss was going to get one start. He has played only once in the Blues' last eight games, beating the Sharks 6-3 on March 2. Greiss is 6-8-1 with a 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage this season. He will face the Blue Jackets, who are last in the NHL standings with 47 points in 64 games.