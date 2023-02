Greiss will guard the road cage Sunday against the Senators, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Greiss will be back in goal Sunday, with the Blues playing the second of a back-to-back. The 37-year-old netminder will be making his first start since Jan. 26 as he searches for his first win since Jan. 8. Greiss is 5-7-0 with a .906 save percentage this season.