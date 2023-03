Greiss will get the road crease versus San Jose on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss had a horrible start in his last outing, stopping 27 shots in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa on Feb. 19. Greiss is 5-8-0 with a 3.55 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. He will face the Sharks, who are averaging 2.93 goals per game, 23rd best in the NHL this season.