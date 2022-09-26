Greiss is slated to be between the pipes versus Dallas on Monday.

Greiss logged 31 games with Detroit last season in which he went 10-15-1 with a career-worst 3.66 GAA and .891 save percentage. The netminder will likely enter the upcoming season as the No. 2 option but could challenge Jordan Binnington for the starting job if Binnington continues to struggle as he did last season -- he managed just 18 wins in 37 outings last year.