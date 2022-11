Greiss will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Greiss will get the second half of a back-to-back after after Jordan Binnington extended his personal winning streak to four games Wednesday versus the Blackhawks. Through four appearances this season, Greiss has struggled, allowing 13 goals on 129 shots and posting a 0-3-0 record. The Capitals are still banged up, but Greiss's performance to date hasn't inspired many reasons for confidence.