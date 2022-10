Greiss surrendered three goals on 42 shots Monday as the Jets rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Blues.

Greiss, a 36-year-old journeyman, received his first start for the Blues on Monday, replacing Jordan Binnington. The 14-year-veteran was tested on the first shot he faced. Kyle Connor, skating in on a 2-on-1 break, shot into Greiss' gut with no rebound. Dressing for his sixth organization, Greiss entered Monday with 155 career wins and likely will continue to earn spot starts.