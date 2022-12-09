Greiss surrendered four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Greiss got a win in his last outing Tuesday versus the Islanders, but he wasn't as fortunate Thursday. The Jets didn't direct a ton of traffic his way, and what got to the net was dangerous. Coupled with the Blues' ineffective offense, Greiss ended up his first loss in his last five outings. The 36-year-old now has a 3-4-0 record, a 3.69 GAA and an .899 save percentage through nine appearances. The Blues' next two games are in a back-to-back, as they host the Avalanche on Sunday and the Predators on Monday to end a home stand. Greiss and Jordan Binnington will likely split those starts.