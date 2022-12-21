Greiss gave up four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Greiss couldn't keep the Blues' four-game winning streak going. He didn't get much help from his defensemen, who looked tired in the second half of a back-to-back, leading to multiple chances (and two goals) off the rush for the Kraken. Greiss slipped to 4-5-0 with a 3.55 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Blues wrap up their road trip Friday in Vegas, and it's likely Jordan Binnington will make that start.