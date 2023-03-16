Greiss allowed three goals on 11 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Greiss came into the game after Jordan Binnington was ejected following a violent outburst when the Wild scored their fifth goal. The Blues were able to cover that damage, which left an ineffective Greiss with his third loss in his last five outings. The 37-year-old has had a poor season with a 7-9-0 record, a 3.50 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 19 appearances. Binnington received a match penalty and could be suspended for his actions, at which point Greiss would likely take over the starting duties.