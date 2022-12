Greiss will start in Calgary on Friday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss has coughed up at least four goals in five of his last six outings. The veteran backup owns a pedestrian 3.69 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine appearances this season. However, he's earned a win in each of his last two road starts despite yielding a combined eight goals on 77 shots.