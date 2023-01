Greiss will be in the home net against Calgary on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Greiss is coming off his best performance of the season as he stopped all 35 shots for his first shutout win of the season Sunday. He is 5-5-0 with a 3.23 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. Greiss will face the Flames, who are averaging 3;05 goals per game, 23rd best in the NHL.