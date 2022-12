Greiss will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss will make his second start in the last three games, though both have come on the tail end of back-to-back sets. He beat Calgary with 41 saves on 43 shots Friday. Greiss has struggled to a 3.50 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 10 outings overall, but the Blues are on a four-game winning streak heading into this contest.