Krug notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Krug reached the 10-assist mark on the year by setting up Kevin Hayes' first-period marker. It's been a solid stretch lately for Krug, who has five helpers, including three on the power play, over his last seven games. The veteran defenseman is up to 11 points, 57 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 25 appearances this season, maintaining his spot in the top four and on the first power-play unit.