Krug notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Krug put a perfectly weighted pass up ice to Jake Neighbours, who scored on a breakaway from the blue line in the second period. While Krug has produced four helpers, including two on the power play, in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury, the Blues haven't won in that span. The defenseman has 21 points (10 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 35 outings overall.