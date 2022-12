Krug posted a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Krug set up Pavel Buchnevich's laser midway through the third period. With four helpers (two on the power play) in his last four games, Krug has returned to productivity following a two-game absence with an upper-body injury. The defenseman has earned seven of his 15 points on the power play this season while adding 64 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-22 rating through 30 contests.