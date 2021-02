Krug recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Krug had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's first of two tallies, which tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 29-year-old Krug is finding a groove recently, with an assist in each of the last three games. He's up to five points 18 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in nine contests overall.