Krug posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Krug had the secondary helper on a David Perron goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Krug has helpers in three straight games, and he's up to 19 points in 36 contests overall. The Michigan native has added 82 shots, 43 blocked shots, 37 hits and 23 PIM this year as a steady top-four option on defense.