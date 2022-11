Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has accounted for four goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 21 blocks and 11 hits in 17 games this year.