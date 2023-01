Krug (lower body) has been lifted off long-term injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game against the Sabres.

It doesn't appear that the Blues are planning on easing Krug back into action following his 13-game absence, as he's expected to skate on the third pairing and the No. 1 power-play unit versus Buffalo. He's collected five goals and 17 points while posting an ugly minus-20 rating through 31 contests this season.